Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 39,116 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

