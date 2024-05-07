Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,775 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Masco worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Masco by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

NYSE:MAS opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

