Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 19,467 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,467 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

