Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.