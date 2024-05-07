Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.16.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NVTS
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.