New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

