New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

