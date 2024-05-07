New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after acquiring an additional 189,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Reliance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,996 shares of company stock worth $29,052,928. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $292.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

