New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after purchasing an additional 275,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,960.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $270.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.26. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

