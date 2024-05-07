NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

