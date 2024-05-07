Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 132,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8,231.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 185,702 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,876 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

