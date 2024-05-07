Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 132,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8,231.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 185,702 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,876 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40.
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
