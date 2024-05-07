PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of PVH worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PVH by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 167.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Activity at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.