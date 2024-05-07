Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Southwestern Energy worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

