Summit Global Investments Has $105,000 Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Information Services Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of III stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

III has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

