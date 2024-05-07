Summit Global Investments Lowers Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The RMR Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The RMR Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.29. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

