Summit Global Investments Makes New $275,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

