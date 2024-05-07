Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 9,046 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 178.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.68 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,649 shares of company stock valued at $920,392 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

