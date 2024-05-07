Summit Global Investments Sells 5,266 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 460,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.17.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

