Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Compass Point

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHO. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

