Swiss National Bank Sells 4,600 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Domino’s Pizza worth $44,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $522.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

