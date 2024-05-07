Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Synchrony Financial worth $49,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,222 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

