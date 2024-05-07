Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradata Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

