Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

