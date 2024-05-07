UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of ULS stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $36.07.

In related news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou acquired 26,786 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $750,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

