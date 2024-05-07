UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $36.07.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In other news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last ninety days.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

