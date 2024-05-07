UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

Shares of ULS stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $36.07.

In related news, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UL Solutions news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.