UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:ULS opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

In other news, insider Weifang Zhou acquired 26,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 in the last ninety days.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.