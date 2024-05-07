Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Upland Software

Upland Software Trading Up 23.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.