Valvoline (VVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Valvoline to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $45.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

