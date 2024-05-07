Valvoline (VVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Valvoline to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Valvoline Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $45.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valvoline
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.