VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $492.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 492.50 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 486.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 542142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.04).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.78. The company has a market cap of £748.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.44 and a beta of 0.47.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s payout ratio is currently -632.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

In other news, insider Huw Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($57,788.94). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

