Walmart Inc. (WMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

