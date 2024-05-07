Walmart Inc. (WMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $61.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
