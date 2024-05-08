2,307 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $216.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.29 and a 12-month high of $266.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.52.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

