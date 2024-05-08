4,548 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 859.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,882,000 after acquiring an additional 439,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8,113.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 437,452 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,841,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

