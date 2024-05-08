Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

ALHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of ALHC opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 233,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare



Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

