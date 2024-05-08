Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

