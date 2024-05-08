Amalgamated Bank Has $4.53 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFG opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

