Amalgamated Bank Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

