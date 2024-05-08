Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $3,731,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Qualys by 15.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.62.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,965. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

