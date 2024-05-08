Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,712 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.