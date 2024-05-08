Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (AHCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5496 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.97.
About Anhui Conch Cement
