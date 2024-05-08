Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.40

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 78003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,801.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,386 shares of company stock worth $3,658,179 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 619,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 451,236 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 943,089 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 95,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,322,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 162,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.