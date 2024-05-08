Atb Cap Markets Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

TRP opened at C$51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.75. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$56.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.56%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. Insiders purchased a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

