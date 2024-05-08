Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Balchem in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Balchem Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,476.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,362.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $1,435,476.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,362.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

