Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.80

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 144763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Institutional Trading of Cadeler A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,021,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

