Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 606.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 250,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after buying an additional 652,798 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 198,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

