Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.16

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $250.16 and last traded at $248.51, with a volume of 179673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.13.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 731.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,223 shares of company stock valued at $27,273,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

