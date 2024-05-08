Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 3rd

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EBTC stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $309.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
