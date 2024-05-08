Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 3rd

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $309.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,755 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,819.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

