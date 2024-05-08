First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,017 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,034 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in First Solar by 948.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,771 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,000. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.16.

First Solar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

