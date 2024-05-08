Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Fortitude Gold Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of FTCO opened at 4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.53. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 3.61 and a 1 year high of 7.36.
About Fortitude Gold
