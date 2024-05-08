Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FTCO opened at 4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.53. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 3.61 and a 1 year high of 7.36.

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Free Report)

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

See Also

Dividend History for Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.