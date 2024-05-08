Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FTCO opened at 4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.53. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 3.61 and a 1 year high of 7.36.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.