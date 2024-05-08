FY2024 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Decreased by Analyst

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BDI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$490.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979. Insiders own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

