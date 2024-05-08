Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

